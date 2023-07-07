Kourtney Kardashian Revealing The News Of A New Member At the Kardashians

Kardashians have always been a family of celebrities who are repeatedly visualized as showstoppers. Kourtney Kardashian is one of those known faces all over the globe as the star media personality and one of the siblings of the glorious Kardashian family. The latest news that is surfacing all over the internet seems to be filled with the announcements of the mother-to-be, the famous Kourtney Kardashian.

A significant surge of excitement filled the air when Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself revealing her baby bump after they had organized a sex-reveal celebration. The mother who is 44 years old, showed her utmost excitement by posting a number of pictures for embarking on this new journey. Her husband, Travis Barker, who was the host of the party, had announced that they were being blessed with a baby boy with a lot of joy. The series of photographs commenced with a mirror selfie of the Kardashian herself in a strapless black dress and beautiful nude makeup revealing her baby bump.

The Love Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Towards Their Blended Families

The 47-year-old father-to-be, Travis Barker in Blink-182 is presently traveling the world. However, it was found out that Kourtney Kardashian had arrived at one of their concerts to meet her husband. This fact was confirmed when the couple posted a photo of themselves.

The couple had revealed Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant news when she posted a handwritten note during Travis Barker’s LA concert referencing the band’s musical hit named “All the Small Things”.

Kourtney Kardashian is already the mother of three children with former husband Scott Disick and consequently, Travis Barker is also a father of three children with former wife, Shanna Moakler. Kourtney Kardashian had put forward a desire to expand and blend their family at The Kardashians show. Both of them admire all their kids and want to spread their love to all their kids including the new member.