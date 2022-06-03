Liam Payne Address Zayn Malik Controversy

Liam Payne is the brother of Zayn Malik. Both of the brothers were members of the iconic band, “One Direction”. However, both siblings had an on-and-off relationship with each other. They got into some of the biggest controversies in the past. A recent comment from Payne has enraged the fans of Zayn Malik significantly. Liam Payne stated recently that he does not support Zayn on some of his actions. He referred to Zayn physically attacking Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

This statement angered the fans very much and Liam got involved in a controversy. However, Liam was quick to make an effort to mend the situation. He appeared in a podcast recently and clarified his stance on Zayn Malik. Talking to Logan Paul, Liam said that his words were misinterpreted. He did not want to criticize Zayn and puck speak ill about him. Liam Payne stated that Zayn was his brother and he loves him a lot. He also vowed to support his brother in tough times. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Liam Payne Goes For Damage Control

Liam Paine is looking to control the damage he has caused by speaking against Zayn Malik. He stated that what he meant in his earlier interview was that he will always have indifference toward Zayn. However, that does not mean that Liam will not love him. Liam stated that he will always be supportive of Zayn whatever the situation might be.

Liam Payne also said that it is a common thing to have differences in opinion. He promised to stick to Zayn Malik irrespective of the situation. However, his efforts of damage control did not please the crowd much.