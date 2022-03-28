Nate Diaz Is Pushing UFC For A Fight

The fans of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz are known for their controversial statements in interviews and both of them have faced different issues because of that with the UFC brass. Thus, Nate Diaz posted on social media this Saturday requesting for his discharge from his promotion which though raised some eyebrows still was not a surprise for many people.

Nate Diaz Is Continuously Tweeting For A Fight In The UFC

In the tweet, he wrote that he is requesting the UFC and other people related to the event to discharge him as soon as possible as he is tired of waiting for a fight. He apologized to them for placing his request online, and then he tagged Dana White, the president of UFC, and a random user on Twitter which shows his attempt to tag Hunter Campbell the chief business officer.

This request of Nate Diaz was followed by several complaints on Twitter from California, Stockton, and other close places in the UFC. Nate Diaz also posted about the Bellator 279 tournament that will be held in Hawaii and he wanted to be a part of that event. He posted several tweets asking for a match with Conor McGregor and stating that he will win without any doubt as McGregor is not capable enough for him.

Nate Diaz defeated McGregor for the first time in the tournament of UFC Octagon in 2016. However, in the follow-up match, McGregor won by a little margin and since then the talk about a third match is going on. His last tweet was on 23rd March and he ended by saying that he is waiting for a fight for the last seven months now.

His last fight was with Jorge Masvidal in the BMF championship in 2019 where he lost his UFC 244 fight. He has been in the news for his linkup rumors with Dustin Poirier, the lightweight champion.