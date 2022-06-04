Olivia Wilde Has Often Felt Like A Failure As A Parent

Being the mother of two children, Olivia Wilde can definitely empathize with the struggles of new parents. In an Instagram story, the 38-year-old actor and director mentioned that she knew that things were tough as new parents- and there were times when one would feel like a failure. But there was no reason for one to give up because their children would soon grow up and write thoughtful notes.

The director of Don’t Worry Darling went on to write this caption over a picture of a handwritten note that her 5-year-old daughter Daisy had written next to a tumbler. Pointing towards the tumbler, her daughter wrote, “This was left in my room. I love you.” Although Wilde did poke fun at her daughter’s grammatical error, the love was palpable.

Olivia Wilde Understands The Struggles Of New Parents

This was definitely a rare insight into the views of Olivia Wilde when it came to parenting. And incidentally, it came just a couple of weeks after she was served with custody papers while attending CinemaCon.

Wilde, who also has an 8-year-old son Otis with Jason Sudeikis, was promoting her upcoming film when the process server went on to hand her a manila envelope that contained documents regarding the two children of the former couple. A source close to Sudeikis reported that the star had absolutely no idea about this, and would definitely not condone the way Wilde was being served in such an inappropriate manner.

Nevertheless, it was natural for Olivia Wilde to feel pretty out of sorts at being handed an envelope while being in public. A source close to the star stated that it was simply the mental fortitude of the actress that prevented her from giving a reaction.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had broken up in the November of 2020, and the actress had been seen attending a wedding with Harry Styles just a couple of months later- which definitely confirmed their romance.