Post Malone Excited About First Baby

Post Malone is one of the biggest names in America at the moment. He is a renowned rapper and has fans from all over the world. Malone has a unique style of rapping that makes him stand out from the rest. Malone seems to be in seventh heaven at the moment. He has stated that he is expecting his first baby very soon.

The rapper shared the news with the media stating that he is very much excited about the baby. Malone said that he is ready to embrace the journey of fatherhood. The rapper described it as a new chapter in his life. He could not hold back his happiness when he began to talk about his upcoming kid. He confirmed that the mother of the baby was Malone’s present girlfriend.

The couple seemed to be in a joyful mood as they spent a merry weekend with their family. Post Malone is also getting ready for the release of his latest album. He has shared the poster of the album on Twitter. The name of his upcoming album has been released. It is named “Twelve Carat Toothache” and is expected to be a huge hit. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Post Malone Soon To Be A Dad

Post Malone has shared the news of becoming a father recently. The rapper has stated that he and his girlfriend will be welcoming a baby very soon.

Malone stated that it felt surreal to be a dad. He expressed his excitement and cannot wait to live through the journey of parenthood.

Although Post Malone has shared the news of him giving birth to a baby. The rapper has not yet revealed the name of his present love interest.

It will be interesting to see when the rapper announces his girlfriend’s name to the public.