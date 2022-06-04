Prince Louis Entertains Crowd At The Platinum Jubilee Flyover

Prince Louis stole the show from the queen at the recently concluded Platinum Jubilee Flyover. Louis is the son of Kate Middleton and Prince William. However, the child will go down the pages of history as one of the biggest entertainers. Louis was present during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He was standing next to his grandmother. However, instead of appearing serious, what he did will surely blow off your mind. Louis immediately started to make different kinds of faces that made the crowd laugh.

He was seen covering his face and ears and making gestures that resembled that of Home Alone. The social media users were quick to pounce on the scene. They quickly posted pictures of the child and made some hilarious meme-worthy content that will have the audience burst out in laughter. Various pictures were posted where Prince Louis was seen making faces beside a serious Queen Elizabeth. The social media users utilized the contrasting differences in expressions and made a number of memes out of it. Some of the prominent political figure also found the memes funny and commented on it. Let us now learn more about the story in detail below.

Prince Louis Steals The Show

- Advertisement -

Prince Louis has become the talk of the town now. He was a total rockstar at the platinum jubilee flyover. Looking at the hilarious memes, Jen Psaki stated that it was okay to throw tantrums knowing that he would not be getting the throne.

A user hilariously stated that Louis has taken up the challenge of overshadowing Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Louis got a huge cheer from the crowd every time that he made a funny face. The entire family of Louis gathered to witness the Jubilee celebrations of the Queen.