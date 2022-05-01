Shailene Woodley Posted A Grief Quote After Her Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley, the American actress, recently posted a grief quote after her rumors of a breakup with Aaron Rodgers. She posted a quote by Martin Prechtel on her story feed on Instagram where it stated that expression of grief in an out-loud manner for a country or person whom someone has lost is a praise that we can provide them with.

Shailene Woodley Finally Broke up After Tring To Give Another Shot

The feeling of grief is the natural way by which human being honors the thing they miss the most. With the help of this quote from Prechtel, the author explained that dealing with grief in some way or the other helps individuals to respect what they went through, no matter how good or bad an experience it was.

- Advertisement -

Thus, to respect the grief in public and move on is the best thing one can do rather than hide it because of shame and feel discouragement along with the pain. The star of the ‘Big Little Lies’ and the quarterback of Green Bay was together for two years. However, in February there were rumors that the couple ended their engagement.

Shailene Woodley did not want people to know about the differences and hence the couple went in public together to decline all the news about their breakup. The pair were found doing grocery shopping together at Erewhon and then they both had breakfast and left together. Moreover, Aaron attended the wedding of his friend and teammate David Bakhtiari.

In that event, they were both spotted walking the grounds of the hotel holding hands and this was seen in the month of March. However, recently it seemed that Shailene Woodley cannot continue the relationship anymore. Though she tried to mend things by spending some time with him, she understood that living with him means to agree with all his terms and conditions which definitely she cannot do her whole life.