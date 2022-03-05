Stimulus Check News: Will The Monthly Boosted CTC Payments Be Renewed

People were just thinking about the expanded Child Tax Credit stimulus checks that the possibility of a boosted monthly payment was resurrected.

Senator Mitt Romney has been quietly working on a new plan that he believes his fellow Republicans can support. Romney has also been talking with Democrats about the proposal.

Stimulus Check News: Family Security Act

- Advertisement -

The plan is called the “Family Security Act.” According to Senator Romney’s site, it involves modernizing federal stimulus checks to families by depositing a monthly cash benefit into the bank accounts of families across the country. It would also “support families during pregnancy, promote marriage, and provide equal treatment for both working and stay-at-home parents.”

The Family Security Act calls for $350 stimulus checks in a month for children from birth to age 5 and $250 a month for children ages 6 through 17. You’ll notice that this raises the total child tax credit for a young child to $4,200; for a child between the ages of 6 and 17, the credit remains $3,000.

President Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan was a huge success, providing Americans with the third round of stimulus funds worth up to $1,400. The bill also expanded the Child Tax Credit, increasing the credit by up to $1,600 (from $2,000 to $3,600) and sending monthly stimulus checks of either $300 or $250 a month, depending on the age of the eligible child.

- Advertisement -

Not only did the American Rescue Plan help lift millions out of poverty for a time, but it also allowed families the dignity of being able to pay their bills, purchase needed medications, and fill their pantry with food.