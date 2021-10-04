The Senior’s Stimulus Check

There still are so many communities of people in the United States of America who have not received the stimulus check financial aid payments that were promised to them by the federal government of the country. According to the reports from the Economic Analysis Bureau, it is stated that the economy of the country will grow at 6.5% in the second quarter of the year 2021. The stated growth was an annual one. The same was seen in the first quarter of the year.

Stimulus Check; Reasons Addressed

The said report indicates the fact that the economy of the court is moving ahead. However, the same cannot be said about the individual finances of the people. A large population of citizens is still struggling a lot to make the ends meet. And this is the biggest reason why there is a huge demand for the stimulus check financial aid payments. But the lack of attention of the US Congress in the next round of the stimulus check payments that are to be given to the people has led to the most rise in the demands.

It was started by the largest non-partisan advocacy groups for senior citizens from the United States of America. The name of the group is TSCL, The Senior Citizens League. They are demanding a total of 1400 USD stimulus check payments that help the senior citizen through the current hard times.

The reason why they want that to happen is in order for the elderly to meet their expenses during the ongoing inflation that is unprecedented. The petition further states that this year, the total increase that was in the rate of social security was 1.3%. That meant that the average was increased by a total of 20 USD a month. However, a large population of the recipients stated in a survey that their expenses increased a lot than their income.