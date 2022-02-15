Stimulus Check 2022: When Will You Get Your Tax Refunds?

In the United States, tax season is still in full gear, but anybody anticipating a stimulus check tax return this year may be wondering when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will permit you to get your money.

When you file a full paper stimulus check tax return with no mistakes, the IRS will send your refund six to eight weeks after they receive your return.

Refunds should arrive in less than three weeks for those who submitted their tax returns online. This can be much faster if you choose direct deposit. This, of course, is contingent on the preceding data.

How Soon Can You Receive Your Tax Refund Stimulus Checks?

You will then have the option of having your refund stimulus check mailed to you. You can choose to have it directly transferred into your bank account.

Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still waiting for the Internal Revenue Service to complete their tax returns from the previous year, a considerably higher figure than the agency previously disclosed, with many refunds taking ten months or longer to process.

The IRS’s taxpayer advocate program presented the tax-writing committees in Congress with a list of unprocessed returns and accompanying communications. The backlog will most likely hamper service much more in the 2022 filing season; the IRS’s parent department, the Treasury Department, warned in January that it expected a substandard response this year.

According to three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly, the backlog of work from last year continues as the tax office attempts to employ and train new workers to clear the backlog. As a result, the IRS is considering delaying tax collections and deferring the execution of some penalties.

This may cause taxpayers to be concerned about disruptions in 2022. However, the IRS estimates that most Citizens should receive their rebates within 21 days following filing.

According to social media posts, some taxpayers have already received their refunds.