Stimulus Check Worth $850 Will Be Distributed Within Weeks In Maine

The residents of Maine are very lucky as they will receive a stimulus check worth $850 by the end of July directly in their bank accounts. The eligible residents of Maine will have the possibility to get bonus direct payments from 1st June this year. Janet Mills, the Governor of Maine has signed the bill and allocated $1.2 billion from the surplus budget of the state this year.

Stimulus Check In Maine Will Give The Residents Some Relief

This proposal was signed on 20th April and it became legislation. By this proposal, approximately 850,000 people who are permanent residents of that state will receive the stimulus check payments. Moreover, joint filers in the case of couples will get a total of $1,700 as per the rule.

An individual, to be eligible for this stimulus check, the annual income must be less than $100,000. Similarly, the heads of families must have an annual income of less than $150,000 and joint filers must earn less than $200,000. There will be more than one round in which these payments will be distributed throughout this year.

The State Government declared that the stimulus checks will be in the houses of the residents by the month of June. A total of $729.3 million will be allotted for this nee stimulus check.