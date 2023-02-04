Susan Lucci Doesn’t Believe She Would Be Capable Of Intimacy Following Helmut Huber’s Death

Susan Lucci is content to be single for the foreseeable future. The “All My Children” actress revealed that she has no interest in dating after becoming a widow last year. At the Red Dress Collection event for the American Heart Association on Wednesday, she exclusively spoke to Page Six and stated that she couldn’t possibly imagine getting intimate following the death of her husband.

Helmut Huber, Lucci’s 52-year husband, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 84. In the 1960s, when Huber was the chief chef and Lucci was a waiter, they first met at the Red Salt Room restaurant at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island. In September 1969, they got married, and they later had two kids.

Susan Lucci Is Perfectly Happy Being Single

It feels premature to start thinking about romance again, the actress told Page Six. She also claimed that not enough time had passed for her to start thinking about dating again. As far as she was concerned, she was still mourning her husband’s death. Fortunately, Susan Lucci acknowledged that she was surrounded by a group of trusted friends who would do anything to take her mind off of her husband’s demise.

The former soap opera star, who underwent emergency cardiac surgery in 2018 to implant two stents, participated in the AHA’s celebrity fashion show to raise awareness of heart health for women. Lucci admitted that at the time, she was unaware of how serious the issue was.

Like most women, Susan Lucci kept ignoring the little pressure on her chest believing that things would go under the radar. But after the third time, she admitted, she couldn’t take it any longer and just had to get it diagnosed. The TV personality mentioned that it felt like an elephant was pressing on her chest which was when she was sent to St. Francis Hospital.