Yield Guild Games Has Hit Scholarship Milestone

Yield Guild Games, one of the most popular gaming guilds around has recently reached a milestone in terms of new scholars. The scholars have veered towards the platform of Axie Infinity as well as other play-to-earn games. The company incidentally reported around 20,700 unique scholars just the previous month, which is an increase of 8,500% since the same month the previous year- when they just had around 241 scholars. This milestone definitely marks a major record in the space of play-to-earn. Thus announcement was shared by the company with Cointelegraph.

Yield Guild Games Has Reported 20,700 Scholars

The play-to-earn scholarships from Yield Guild games would allow new players to borrow an entire team of Axie nonfungible tokens from the Guild. The earnings taking place in the game will then be split between the player, the community manager, and the YGG decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Colin Goltra, the global COO at YGG stated, that this was the first of many milestones that we would want to achieve for YGG.

- Advertisement -

Yield Guild Games went on to report that in February there were scholars who farmed around 26.4 million Smooth Love Potion which is a native token for Axie Infinity. This figure would represent an increase of 57% from farming figures from January. It went on to add around 18.4 million SLP or 70% of the total, which was received by scholars.

Yield Guild Games is a decentralized community of play-to-earn gamers. The branch- YGG Philipinas- is an entity dedicated to gamers who live in the Philippines, and there is also the presence of YGG subDAOs based in Southeast Asia.