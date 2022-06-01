American Music Star Billie Eilish And Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Split

Matthew Vorce, 30, confirmed that he had separated from the 20-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer, Billie Eilish. He also addressed rumors that he had cheated in a Monday Instagram Story.

Writing over a poster of A24’s movie, Men, the actor said; “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.”

Vorce also added, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

A Huge Sorry From Billie Eilish’s Ex

Billie Eilish and Vorce, who has appeared in horror films such as ‘Mother’ and ‘Little Monsters’, first sparked dating rumors in April 2021. Photos showing them getting close over a coffee run in Santa Barbara, California circulated on the internet.

They were also spotted at Disneyland and apparently were inseparable at a birthday party for Doja Cat last year but have mostly remained private.

But once they started dating in June 2021, Billie fans called out Matthew for allegedly using offensive, homophobic and racist language against the Asian and LGBTQ+ communities in past posts on social media.

He took to Instagram to apologize stating, “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context.”

Billi Eilish, the “Bad guy” singer, is yet to comment on the matter and is currently busy touring around 10 countries performing 37 concerts.