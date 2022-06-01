Lisa Rinna’s Wittily Responds To Kelly Dodd’s Comment On Her Spouse

In response to Kelly Dodd’s diss at Harry Hamlin, her husband, about being the “next” to reveal his true sexual identity, the “Days of Our Lives” star Lisa Rinna took to Instagram stories to share a humorous response. The now 58-year-old actress and author shared a picture of her with a beard filter and caption it “Good morning to Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only.”

The picture was from the cast dinner of the infamous show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2015 in Amsterdam, where allegedly a fight broke out involving the rumors of Hamlin’s affairs through the years.

The Feud Between Lisa Rinna And Kelly Dodd

The alleged feud started when the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Kelly Dodd, made a comment about the “Growing Up Chrisley” celebrity, Todd Chrisley, who is known to be involved in past rumors with Mark Braddock, his ex-business partner. This is not the only time when Dodd, the 46-year-old reality star made a comment about the rumor. She also poked fun when she made a comment, “Harry Hamlin is next” under an Instagram reel. Though she didn’t specify what “next” meant, netizens are sure that this was a dig toward the “Clash of the Titan: Perseus” actor.

This is not the first time that Lisa Rinna, founder of Rinna Beauty, gave us a glimpse of her witty responses. Previously Lisa Rinna posted an appreciation post along with Hamlin’s People cover photo from 1987 addressing his past sexuality rumors: “Appreciation post to my very busy husband who apparently doesn’t live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay. Go Harry F—king Hamlin.’

Meanwhile the three golden globe nominee, Harry Hamlin had responded in a previous interview in March that he and his wife still has “great sex” regardless of being married for 25 years, shutting down the rumors.