Jojo Siwa Shuts Critics Down Questioning Her SYTYCD Credentials To Judge

Jojo Siwa is a successful TV star and YouTuber of 19 years of age. She has recently replied back to all her haters and critics on Twitter over her judging credentials at the “So You Think You Can Dance” TV show.

Haters have been trolling and questioning Jojo Siwa’s ability and merit to judge the show and she has recently taken to her Twitter to respond to her haters. A Twitter user tweeted that she was very excited when she read the headline that one of the judges of SYTYCD is leaving. Although it was Matthew Morrison who will be leaving because of inappropriate competition protocols, this tweet was directed towards Jojo Siwa.

Twitter Response By Jojo Siwa

- Advertisement -

After coming across this twee, Jojo Siwa re-tweeted it expressing her anger.

She went on to list her credentials including 2 seasons of “Dance Moms” and her second position in the “Dancing with the Stars” show. She explicitly mentions that she very much deserves to hold the position of judge on SYTYCD.

She does not stop there and adds that she has dance knowledge of over 18 years and participated in 4 huge dance shows on television. Moreover, she has 16 music videos with dance choreography.

Answering Back With Merit

- Advertisement -

Jojo Siwa tweets her credentials and says that haters can hate her but they have no right to say that she has no merit to judge a dance show.

She has been taken on board for the 17th season of the SYTYCD show that has recently premiered on 18th May. Siwa will be seen judging alongside Matthew Morrison and Stephen Witch. Although reports coming in that Morrison is leaving due to violation of some important protocol related to the competition. It seems the show has started off with a number of controversies already.