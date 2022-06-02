Brooklyn Beckham Gets His Wedding Vows Tattooed

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria revealed that he has got his wedding vows tattooed on his arm. He posted a photo of his new ink on his Instagram story. Now he has his wife, Nicola Peltz on his arm… literally.

Brooklyn Beckham Turns Into Romeo From Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet

According to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, a lengthy tat begins where Brooklyn says that even words cannot describe his love for Nicola, just looking at her walking down the aisle made him awestruck. He sees his future and it feels like a dream. He adds to this poetic beauty by claiming her to be Brooklyn’s world and he continues to fall in love more so with each passing day.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola married last month in a lavish wedding at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn, 23, told Nicola that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him, and he thanked her for making him the man he is today.



Brooklyn Beckham had been looking forward to this day for a long time now because today was the day, she was going to marry him. His tattoo reads that he is the luckiest man in the world to spend the rest of his life with Nicola who has now become her partner, better half, and family.

t also refers that Brooklyn promises to be the best partner, the best husband, and to always take care of her, to make her laugh, feel safe and secure, and most importantly loved.

Brooklyn’s tattoo also adds that he cannot wait to live out their dreams together and have lots of babies and Brooklyn be Nicola’s forever because she is forever his. This tattoo is the latest one of the several Nicola- dedicated tattoos that Brooklyn has gotten on his body.