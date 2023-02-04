Clayton Echard Reunites With Ex Love Rachel Recchia Poking Onto Their Trauma By Reality TV

Clayton Echard along with his lost love from season 26 of the reality show ‘The Bachelor’ makes an epic comeback over social media, alongside Blake Horstmann, Michelle Young and Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind. Echard and Recchia with the rest were caught reminiscing about their memories from the time with Reality TV.

Former Bachelor Stars Reunite With Clayton Echard And Recchia

Clayton Echard who will be hitting 29 this year rekindled with 26-year-old ex Rachel Recchia reunited back on social media together this Tuesday, after nearly one year after their split that aired on ‘The Bachelor’ during season 26.

The duo were caught lighting up their times in the show back then along with Giannina Gibelli starring Love Is Blind and other fellow alumni from Bachelors, Michelle Young, and Blake Horstmann. Gibelli who’s currently with Horstmann wrote a funny statement that said when one gets over their reality show trauma, this was captioned on top of the Instagram reel which was set to audio as it states that a win is a win’. The clip was humorously captioned saying ‘did we?’ by the TV persona.

Clayton Echard too joined in on the trend with a clip of him enjoying his breakfast with ‘friends’ that included Recchia, Gibelli, Horstmann, Young, and finally Caelynn Miller-Keyes on his story over Instagram. The group supposedly had a reunion due to the event of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California which was separately documented by each of the members from their respective accounts.

Gibelli later shared pictures on her Instagram story with other alums like Ben Higgins, also Wells Adams who was found documenting himself while taking partake in Monterey Golf County for an outing. Former cast member Bob Guiney also attended the event, the group shot taken showed Recchia, Echard, Adams, Young, and Miler-Keyes in the frame over a golf course.