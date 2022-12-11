Diddy Welcomes His First Baby Girl

Recently, Sean Love “Diddy” Combs made a somewhat unexpected announcement. Sean Love “Diddy” Combs made a post on social media on December 10 when he announced the addition of a new family member.

He tweeted, “I’m extremely blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” to share his joy with the world. He added the following in his post: “You are very loved by Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and I! The Greatest is God!” The musician, whose name was officially changed to Sean Love Combs in 2021, made no more explanations for his remarks.

Diddy Is Ecstatic

The infant was delivered in October, according to TMZ. Her mother’s identity has not been made known.

The musician also co-parents Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman and his son Justin Dior, 28, with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton. Along with his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James, 15, and sons Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian “King” Combs, 24, Diddy is also the father of twins. Rapper Yung Miami and Diddy were last mentioned together. Although he discussed his dating status in a podcast interview in June and said, “I’m a loner. However, I’m dating. I’m just living life slowly.”

Additionally, Yung Miami discussed Diddy in an interview with XXL Magazine in September and claimed, “We are a couple. We are both single but dating. People are unaware of what dating entails. Although we are dating, both of us are single. When I say that we go together, I mean just that.”