Gisele Bundchen Promises To Discuss Brady Divorce With Vanity Fair

According to Page Six, Gisele Bündchen will finally speak up about her breakup with Tom Brady in the cover story of Vanity Fair. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel looked amazing as she wore a bright pink swimsuit from Chanel during a picture shoot close to her home in Florida. She has been spotted vamping for the cameras in a stunning comeback to modeling.

Gisele Bundchen Comes Forward With The Talk About Divorce With Brady

Now, according to reports, the mother to the two will candidly discuss her divorce with NFL champion Brady while posing for a VF cover. A Condé Nast insider informed Page Six that the magazine did not comment further on editorial-specific rumors, despite VF’s claim that it does not. Given how passionate I am about the environment, I could be seeing this on the cover for Earth Month coming in April.

In September 2007 and May 2009, the model was on the Vanity Fair cover. “I think of these making sense with Gisele Bundchen,” a market insider remarked. She has a strong sense of independence and intelligence after the divorce. From 2002 through 2016, Gisele Bündchen topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid models. She put her modeling career on hold for raising her and Brady’s children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Despite the “tough” decision to leave the marriage, Gisele Bündchen said she felt “fortunate” for the timespan of 13 years that she and Brady shared together. The couple finalized their divorce in October. She has since returned with a fury. In a campaign for Louis Vuitton’s collection of Yayoi Kusama earlier this month, Gisele Bündchen posed topless in denim while showcasing the company’s newest handbag line. She has since been spotted in Miami shooting along the beach. With her kids and their family’s jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente, with whom she has grown close, the model who had been dividing her time between Miami and Costa Rica.

According to a source, Gisele Bündchen is absolutely “supercharged” about starting off her career within the next few months, according to People magazine. She is actively making decisions towards a happier and more at ease been experienced in a while.