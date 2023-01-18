Jen Shah Making Headlines In 2023 With Mental Health Issues

After serving her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah will enroll in a program for mental health treatment. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Shah, 49, will be subject to supervised release for a period of five years and will be required to participate in the program.

In addition, Shah is required to continue taking her medication unless her doctor tells her otherwise, and her probation officer must approve the mental health program she selects. The court also stipulates that Shah must submit to drug testing 15 days after her release and at least two more times thereafter.

Shah’s sentence does not end when she is released from prison. She entered a guilty plea in July for a telemarketing scam in which she conned thousands of people out of money, primarily elderly people.

Shah offered her family and the people she had wronged as apologies just before she received her sentence for wire fraud. On February 17, she begins her sentence.

Jen Shah Faces Mental Health Troubles

Due to the prevalence of mental health issues in the criminal justice system, this case is especially concerning. Criminally convicted individuals are more likely to have mental health issues, according to studies. In addition, compared to those without mental health issues, people with mental health conditions are more likely to be incarcerated and to remain there for an extended period of time.

Mental health services have not historically been accessible through the criminal justice system. As a result, many people in prison are unable to receive the necessary treatment. As a result, it is critical that Jen Shah complete a mental health treatment program following her release from prison.