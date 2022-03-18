Kanye West Got Banned From Instagram For 24 Hours

There was quite a buzz that Kanye West got banned from Instagram for an entire day after commenting against Trevor Noah, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian. This news was confirmed by Page Six. A spokesperson of Kanye West also confirmed the story that he was suspended from social media as his comments for these celebrities violated the laws against harassment, bullying, and hate speech.

Kanye West Constant Attack On His Ex-Wife, Made Him Suffer

This action of Kanye West led to the fact that he could not comment, share, post or message anyone for a day. Moreover, the officials of Instagram stated that in case Kanye West violates any more policies, stringent actions will be taken against him.

West has been writing against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her present boyfriend, Pete Davidson for a long time on social media. He even wrote a racial comment and referred to Noah as a South African comedian. He was making fun of Noah for replacing the original Kumbaya lyrics.

The hate comment on Instagram was thrown against Noah after he refereed the dynamic of Pete Davidson and Kim in his daily show. Noah said in his show that Kim is going through a rough time and it portrays the same situation that the majority of women face when they decide to get a divorce. He even compared his real-life experience of child abuse with the present situation that Kim and Kanye West are going through.

Kanye West also shared a video where he was mad and accused Kim of taking their four kids with her intentionally. On the other hand, Kardashian slammed him on Instagram by asking him to stop the false narrative as he picks up his kids regularly for school. Kim, the reality superstar, started dating Davidson this month after her divorce from West in 2021.