Meta’s Newly Released Feature Allows Brands To Send Free And Regular Notifications

Customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to contacting a business. Other than the traditional communication channels such as email and phone, customers can now message brands on multiple online channels.

At its Conversation Messaging Conference, the first-ever, Meta unveiled the Recurring Notifications allowing firms and companies to send automated, proactive messages to those who have agreed to receive them. The upfront alerts will outline the message frequency that people can receive each day once they select to receive them.

- Advertisement -

While emails offer a measure of personalized topic updates, it becomes ineffective to give privacy updates. The Mail Privacy feature in Apple allows users the option to hide if they open marketing emails. But this results in inflated open rates.

Google has cautiously followed Apple by filtering its newsletters. While SMS remains a reliable way to send mass messages, its effectiveness is limited to one-way marketing initiatives and has restricted functionality when it comes to media types. And it doesn’t perform on a global scale.

Meta Feels DMs Safe As Number Of Messages Limited And People Can Opt Out Of It

Till now, businesses could only contact somebody after first receiving messages from them, and then there was a 24-hour window to reply. Following that, Facebook allowed businesses to send a single message. But that option is now gone.

- Advertisement -

Meta elaborated on its new option on its Messenger Platform. Businesses will now have a day to respond to users and messages sent inside the 24-hour opening will contain promotional material.

Brands can thus use the one-time notification for follow-up messages after the end of the one-day window.

Meta has remained cautious in allowing overuse of its messaging Application Programming Interface by businesses. It could lead to spamming the device through random alerts and promotions that can be a cause of annoyance.

But users now have the option to be a part of it, and a clear alert of the number of messages they could get if they opt for it. Meta thus feels it is safe to allow brands to unleash Direct Messages if receivers are okay with it.