Naomi Campbell Speaks Out In Support Of Kate Moss

Naomi Campbell came out strongly in support of her friend supermodel Kate Moss following her appearance in the continuing libel case filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. Kate Moss dated Depp for 4 years in the 1990s.

Naomi Campbell posted a screenshot from a report of Moss appearing on Depp’s behalf to deny that she had been pushed down a staircase when they were in a relationship.

Moss’s friend denied reports that she had been pushed downstairs when they were together and said that he was nowhere around when she slid down a staircase in Jamaica and hurt her back. She stressed that Johnny Depp never pushed, kicked, or threw her down the stairs.

Naomi Campbell referred to Kate Moss as ‘Wagon’ in an Instagram post, a name that she has used for years. She exhorted Moss to tell the truth. In the paper clipping posted by Naomi Campbell, Moss has denied Amber Heard’s claim that Depp pushed her down a staircase when they were together.

Heard had claimed that Depp tried to harm her sister and referred to this incident in which she said that Depp pushed Kate Moss down a staircase.

Naomi Campbell Had Earlier Described Kate Moss Was Honest And Straightforward

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss are fast friends and first met in Los Angeles in 1992 when Campbell was 18 and Moss 15. They met again in Madrid in 1193 and that was the start of a lifelong friendship.

Heard had quoted this allegation 2 years ago when she was mentioned by Associated Press as claiming that as Depp was about to push her downstairs, she remembered an incident where Depp pushed Moss similarly. Moss had never responded publicly to this statement earlier until she was on the stand on Wednesday through a video link.

Moss stated before the court that she slipped down the staircase while on holiday in Jamaica, hurting her back in the rain. She remembered being in extreme pain. She recounted that Depp carried her back to her room and arranged for her treatment. The trial is in the 6th and final week and is being heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court.