This Season’s Sag Awards Reunited The Iconic Adam Scott and Amy Poehler Duo

Amy Poehler told in reference to her Parks and Recreation alumni Adam Scott that he has grown out to be quite dramatic after the release of his hit drama. Scott was nominated this year for his performance in Severance, at the stage of the 2023 SAG Awards.

Amy Poehler Doesn’t Back Out When It Comes To A Good Roast Session As He Teases Former Co-star Scott

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler got their little reunion on the stage of the 2023 Screen Actor’s Guild Award Show. While the pair was presenting onstage for the award of outstanding performance by a female actor in comedy series, they popped out a joke thrown at Scott for his turn in dramatic actor for the hit Apple TV series called ‘Severance’, which was been nominated for outstanding performing in an ensemble of a drama series.

- Advertisement -

Scott thanked his former co-lead Amy Poehler before starting off by stating how thrilled he was to have this opportunity for presenting onstage. In a wild comeback to which 51-year-old Poehler teased that it’s very hard to tell as Adam has turned out to be pretty dramatic now that he’s starring in a hit drama series.

In this mock exchange of dialogues, Scott fumed in anger, who has been previously nominated for outstanding performance by a male lead in drama series for the SAG Awards evening, replied to Amy stating how dare she made that statement.

The skit went on for a few more bits as Amy Poehler added that he shouldn’t be hanging around his former pals from comedy anymore but should rather get some leather jacket to wear and go smoke out with the “drama” bunch. In reply, Scott agreed to the offer saying he will think about that as it’s impossible for the actor to share a real moment with “comedy” types of fellows as he refers.