Sam Elliott Honors His SAG Awards Win As The Most Significant Acknowledgment In 55 Years 

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 star, Sam Elliott is still baffled whether he deserves to be standing up on this stage or not. Sam Elliott was presented with a new milestone at this year’s SAG Awards as he won the trophy for best male actor in a television movie or limited series, honoring the stage stating this as his most acknowledged tribute in 55 years of career.

SAG Awards Winner Sam Elliott Still Hasn’t Settled In With The Thought Of His Biggest Acknowledgment

The 78-year-old actor was presented by Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega for his role as Shea Brennan in the spin-off series 1883 of hit drama named ‘Yellowstone’. Sam Elliott pulled out a little piece of paper from his pocket as soon as he got up stage saying he wondered if anyone else is going to read out anything tonight, as he continued off with his acceptance speech. The actor explained again that he was doing this due to his unprepared self who didn’t expect to be on stage tonight, he also added that he only has a span of 43 seconds to read out what he prepared while half of the time has been already wasted.

Elliott told how can he ever describe in mere 45 seconds, after receiving his 55 years’ worth of career’s most meaningful acknowledgment from the hand of his peers. He continued off to state how most of his peers are unrecognizable to him or he’s just a fan of their work who only knows them from afar and respects them for their work as he comes short in time to say enough.

Sam Elliott concluded his speech by thanking everyone present and how honored and grateful he’s been to be given their company, whether it’s at home or in the audience. The 1883 star lastly added he’s still left unsure of deserving the award after seeing the work of his fellow nominees but nudges the thought by saying he’ll get over that.