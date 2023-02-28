Jason Bateman Is Thankful To His Children And Wife At The 2023 SAG Awards

Jason Bateman was recently awarded the best performance in the drama series male actor award. The star during her speech appreciated his children and wife on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2023, and in his speech, he says that he had been gone every year for about 6 months, and his wife and children are better actors than him. The nominees for the award were Jonathan Banks for his role in Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Adam Scott for his outstanding performance in Severance, and Jeff Bridges for his role in The Old Man.

Jason Bateman Appreciates His Co-Stars And The Entire Crew From Ozark

The 54-year-old actor while accepting the SAG award, paid his gratitude to everyone who genuinely supported the actor throughout his journey which also includes his children and wife. Jason Bateman during his speech thanked everyone who took their time out and showed interest in watching the series because if they would not watch, Jason says that he would not be bagging the SAG Award then. He further thanks Amanda, his wife, and both his kids, Francesca and Maple.

Jason Bateman says that the kids always made him feel that though he would be away from the home for more than 6 months, he still was a good father. Jason claims that his children and wife are better actors than him. He further thanks Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, and then takes another moment to appreciate his co-stars from Ozark singling out Julia Garner and Laura Linney. He appreciated Chris Mundy along with the writing staff who wrote remarkably. Jason Bateman did not fail to appreciate the hard work of the team who worked tirelessly behind the screen on the series.