Stephen Colletti Reveals To Being Asked To Join ‘The Hills’ Revival

Stephen Colletti claimed that every year producers would try to hit him up to get him to be cast in the show and ask continuously to figure a way out to partake in the show. The Hills Revival would have taken a different turn if Stephen Colletti had chosen to go with MTV’s production call that allegedly gave him the offer.

The Hills Producers Were Almost In With Stephen Colletti’s Casting For The Reprise

Last Tuesday, at the latest episode of ‘Back to the Beach’ podcast by Dear Media, the 36-hitting Laguna Beach star confessed to his co-host on the show Kristin Cavallari that the network was persistent to get Stephen Colletti on board for ‘The Hills’ revival called ‘new beginning’. He further continued off by claiming that producers were also asking him to date, Audrina Patridge, as part of the show.

- Advertisement -

Colletti says on the podcast ‘every year all the producers will keep hitting me up to ask if I’m down to take part in the show’. The One Tree Hill star continues that when The Hills reprise started they would try to reach out to him, at that time he was working on his show ‘Everyone’s Doing Great At Home’ and they were trying their best to sell it off. Stephen Colletti replied with an offer stating that he will consider a meeting if Viacom or any of their other platforms would consider buying off their show in exchange for his appearance in a couple of episodes in The Hills.

Though the idea didn’t meet reality and the deal failed to work out in the way Stephen Colletti had imagined. Also, the producers of the show insisted on the actor to cozy it up with Patridge, insinuating that their chemistry would have worked well together.