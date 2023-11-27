Teyana Taylor Announces Heartbreaking Divorce News

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have formally called it quits on their union. After nearly a decade of marriage, the singer, 32, replied on Friday to reports that she had asked for a split from her husband, the former shooting guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers, 33. Two days after TMZ initially revealed that Taylor had secretly filed for divorce in January, Taylor released an announcement on social media.

The singer of “Gonna Love Me” claimed in an Instagram Story post that the divorce paperwork had been “released for the public.” Teyana Taylor stated that she minds her business, never bothers others, and has always preferred being private with her family and children. Both Taylor and her husband have worked towards maintaining their privacy and therefore are very hurt by this sudden exposure of something so important to the media. She further revealed that she had not spoken to any blogs or media outlets.

Teyana Taylor Extremely Upset With Exposed Private Documents From The Court

Thus, said Teyana Taylor that anyone claiming that she said something to them, has not gotten any official statement from her directly. She also added that secret records from the court had been exposed to the public from where the concerned quotes had been extracted. She is extremely upset that someone would go so far as to simply interfere in someone else’s private affairs.

The singer-songwriter continued, saying, “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children, I will continue to do so.” The former athlete and the singer-songwriter have two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3. “Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue as y’all have shown, please allow me & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace,” she said, before adding, “Love y’all.”