Derek Hough Engaged To Hayley Erbert After Dating for 7 Years

Derek Hough and his longtime partner named Hayley Erbert are now finally engaged! Hough had announced the happy news on Thursday on his Instagram account.

Derek Hough also shared a romantic picture of the two hugging one another with her legs wrapped around his. The post was simply captioned “engaged.” The couple has been on vacation in Monaco.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” he captioned the beautiful picture.

Derek Hough Is Now Taken

Derek Hough’s younger sister, 33-year-old Julianne Hough, reacted to the good news through an Instagram story. She wrote congratulating the spectacular couple. She also added that she is super happy for the two of them and looks forward to the wonderful life they are about to embark upon.

Hough is 37 and Erbert, are 27 and they have been dating since 2015. Back in 2018, Derek Hough gushed about Erbert and commented that he didn’t feel any rush to get married.

He had further shared that Erbert is really grounded. He also stated that Erbert is a beautiful person with a kind heart.

Congratulations Ringing In

Sasha Farber congratulated the couple and also added “DWTS”. Lindsay Arnold also commented on how thrilled and happy he is for this newly engaged couple. He tagged both Hough and Erbert and said he loves them. Jenna Dewan, star of Step Up, chimed in congratulating the duo. Next in line was Heidi Klum, a model, who called Derek Hough and his fiancé the most stunning couple of her.

Simply Troy Events + Lifestyle assisted Hough to plan this special occasion of his life. The owner and founder, Troy Williams, shared that Hough had proposed to Erbert on Monday. He had surprised her in the afternoon at their own home which is a special place for them.